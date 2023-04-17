'Love Is Blind' Star Irina Shares the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't Air (Exclusive)

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special, proceed with caution.

Though the season 4 reunion of Love Is Blind was supposed to take place live without any editing, technical difficulties on Sunday night led to the Netflix event being pre-recorded instead.

The reunion eventually streamed on the service hours after it was supposed to air. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the cast on the red carpet after the event where Irina Solomonova, who came across as one of the evening's villains, shared that there was an unaired moment from the pre-taped reunion.

"I think there was a moment, it didn't show, but I was literally crying when Micah [Lussier] was talking because I was in this moment where I said, 'You know what, I'm just a little sad for everyone because I said we are human. Every single person sitting out there in those chairs, we are human and only trying to do our best,'" Irina recalled to ET. "It just hurt. I felt like I was getting attacked a lot, Micah. It just hurt. And I felt like what made me sad was people wanted to see that. People wanted to see me hurt and laughed at."

Irina, who was audibly booed during the reunion and called out by her castmates, added, "It was difficult to experience. And I'm just sitting there kind of crying, kind of balling a little bit, and they didn't show it, but I was like, 'Dude, we're all just human. We're all just trying to get through this life one f**king day at a time.'"

Though she admitted that the reunion was "pretty tough," Irina did quip that the show was delayed due to fans' eagerness to see her on-screen reckoning.

"I just think people were really excited to see me get roasted, so the server got backed up. They got what they wanted," she shared. "I think I a little bit deserved it, and I hope people felt the peace they wanted to feel."

Netflix

Irina said she plans to take things "one day at a time," telling ET, "I think I'm still figuring out who I am. Like, how can I still be me and still be a blunt and open person but be careful and cautious of the people around me because I don't want to hurt people."

However, despite the negative backlash and death threats that Irina said she's faced since the show premiered in March, "I'm not going to let these three weeks filmed in my life define the rest of my life."

Though she admitted that she initially was eager to get back into the dating world after wrapping filming last year, she's since taken a step back.

"I just want to work on myself," she explained. "I want to be the person that I'm looking for."

During the reunion, Irina was confronted for her "mean girl" behavior in the women's lounge and beyond. She also came face-to-face with her ex, Zack Goytowski, and his new wife, Bliss Poureetezadi, who called out Irina for her direct message to Bliss while she was in Mexico with Zack, telling Bliss that she "dodged a bullet."

Irina shared that she'd been suffering from mental health struggles in Mexico and having panic attacks, but Bliss pointed to the DM as proof that Irina's behavior was malicious.

"You can have panic attacks, and you can have trouble with mental illness and that's totally valid, but then you're turning around and you're doing malicious things and you're acting in really cruel ways. It's hard to reconcile those two things. It really is," Bliss told Irina.

Love Is Blind season 4 and the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.