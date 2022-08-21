'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Files For Divorce From Nick Thompson

It’s over for Love is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. ET can confirm that Ruhl filed for divorce on August 15. The pair were the last remaining married couple from season two of the Netflix series.

During season two of the reality dating competition, the couple were one of the six couples that said, “I do.”

Viewers may remember the couple were all nerves -- and a little unsure -- about their decision in the run up to their wedding day. At the time, Ruhl said in an aside interview that they discussed what they were going to say that morning and were "still not on the same page," adding that Thompson seemed to think she wasn't ready while noting that she wanted him "to be my husband more than anything."

While preparing to walk down the aisle, Thompson described himself as "back and forth, up and down, left and right."

When it came time for them to head to the altar, Thompson was a literal puddle of sweat, with it soaking through his gray suit as he squinted down the aisle to his nervous bride. They read out their own vows and when it came time to decide if they would become husband and wife, they surprisingly both agreed despite Thompson's dramatic sigh at the end of the penultimate episode.

Ruhl and Thompson’s split comes just a few days after fellow season 2 couple, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely announced they were ending their marriage.

The pair wrote in part in a joint statement. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay, Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”