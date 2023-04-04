'Love Is Blind' Season 4 to Have First Live Reunion Episode on Netflix

Attention, Love Is Blind fans! Season 4 is about to serve up some answers in the best possible way -- live. Netflix announced on Tuesday that the highly anticipated reunion for the dating show's fourth season will be streaming live on Sunday, April 16.

Appropriately titled Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion!, the event marks only the second live production in the streaming service's history. The first being Chris Rocks' live standup show, Selective Outrage, last month.

In a teaser reveal for the live reunion, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey admit that they have no spoilers to share for the upcoming reunion.

"We actually have no idea what's going to go down at this reunion," Nick says.

"You know why? Because we're doing it live," Vanessa adds.

Netflix members can join the waiting room starting at 7:50 p.m. ET by clicking the "Watch Live" button on their screens. The reunion will then start at 8 p.m. ET, and is set to feature all of the season 4 stars. Viewers will be able to rewind, pause, and jump to live throughout the reunion. Following the event, the reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Friday, April 7 with the season finale coming out on Friday, April 14. The live season 4 reunion will stream on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.