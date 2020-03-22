'Lost' Alum Maggie Grace Expecting First Child with Husband Brent Bushnell

Congrats to Maggie Grace!

The Lost alum is pregnant with her first child with husband Brent Bushnell, she announced on Instagram on Friday. The news comes three years after Grace and Bushnell tied the knot, in February 2017.

"In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer. 🍼," Grace captioned a stunning photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. 💗."

The Taken star mentioned she was self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic with the hashtags, "#isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful."

Grace isn't the only celeb expecting a bundle of joy this year. Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video earlier this month. The pop star is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

A source told ET last week that Perry is "over the moon about her pregnancy," as starting a family has "always been a dream for her."

"Katy's priority has always been a lifetime partner and building a family and future together. That's why she hasn't rushed to the altar," the source said. "She has wanted this for so long and just wants to do it right. She’s been eating a clean diet, exercising and reading everything she can about her growing baby and how to make the best choices for her body and the baby."

