Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison for Involvement in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has been sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, a judge accepted 56-year-old Loughlin's plea deal, and the actress was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $150,000 and 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin's sentencing came just a few hours after her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service for his involvement in the scandal.

Ahead of Loughlin's sentencing, federal prosecutors asked for the judge to sentence her to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Loughlin agreed to these terms in her plea deal when she officially plead guilty in May. The Fuller House actress plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

ET previously reported that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 21-year-old Isabella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

Last month, a source told ET that Loughlin was ready to get her sentencing over with.

"This has been a long road, and waiting for their sentencing has been painfully stressful," the source said. "She is exhausted and is ready to get past this point. She's spending time with her family and trying her very best not to think about what lies ahead, because she realizes at this point it’s out of her hands."

"Her focus is to spend as much quality time with her daughters as possible as she knows she might not see them for a while," the source added. "They don't want to focus on the negative and are doing their very best to avoid spending the last days in fear of what's to come."

Meanwhile, after Loughlin agreed to plead guilty in May, a source told ET at the time that she was feeling "scared."

"Just thinking about the reality of the situation is frightening for her," the source said. "She is also terrified for her husband who will serve longer than she will."

"She truly believes she was looking out for her children's best interest and giving back to the school," the source added. "Pleading guilty was never part of the plan. Lori sees herself as a good person, so coming to terms with the huge mistakes she's made and the fact that she will do time, is crushing for her."

Although according to the source, the entire ordeal did have a positive impact on Loughlin's relationship with her daughters.

"They were always a close-knit family but they are more bonded than ever before," the source said. "The girls have matured a great deal and Lori now accepts them both individually for who they are and who they want to be."

"They have grown up a great deal through this experience," the source continued of Isabella and Olivia. "The girls know how much their mother loves them and what she will sacrifice for a better life for them, but they also realize no one is above the law."

