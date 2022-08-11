Lori Harvey Talks Dating On Her Own Terms, Says She 'Almost Got Married Very Young'

Lori Harvey isn’t in a rush to find love. The 25-year-old model got real about all things dating while speaking to Teyana Taylor during Wednesday’s episode of Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and opened up about a life experience that led her to date on her own terms.

Taylor started the conversation with Harvey by asking her to detail her red and green flags for dating. For green, Harvey said, "I would say just transparency and openness, communication – not trying to beat around the bush and act like you want something that you really don’t."

On the flip side, Harvey shared that it's a red flag when someone is "too close" to their exes. “Cordial – OK, you speak. I don’t want you to have beef either because that gets messy,” she added.

Further into their conversation, Harvey shared that she almost got too serious at a young age and detailed what she learned from that experience. "I almost got married very young," she revealed. "I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything. I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life."

"So at that point I was like, 'OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it," she continued. "And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."

Reflecting on her past, Harvey says she's in a much different place at 25 than she was at 21. "Two different mindsets. Like, I don't even know her anymore," she said. "She's not here anymore. This is who we're dealing with today."

Harvey isn't willing to compromise who she is for romance, either. When asked what makes her feel powerful in a relationship, she told Taylor, "My values, standards and my requirements. There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those ... but don't compromise on core values and beliefs."

Their conversation comes just two months after Harvey split from Michael B. Jordan after more than a year of dating.

"Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives," a source told ET in June. "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."

Harvey and Jordan's break up came amid a big year for them, which included making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards.