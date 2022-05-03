Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Spectacular Abs in Cut-Out Dress at 2022 Met Gala

Lori Harvey's beauty regularly takes our breath away, but her abs had partygoers stunned on the Met Gala carpet on Monday! The 25-year-old model arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a stunning custom Michael Kors Collection gown that featured a criss-cross bodice, highlighting abs that even the model's hunky actor star boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, would be jealous of.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with a concept paying homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Dressed in the elegant black number with a train that seemed to go on for miles, Harvey kept true to the general nature of the controversial theme, exuding lavishness and glamour with two giant diamond rings on each hand and a matching pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Harvey met her debut at 2017's Met Gala as part of Dolce & Gabanna's new DG Millennials. That year's theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between," and Harvey donned a gorgeous custom embellished gown.

Back in March, Harvey and her longtime beau made a stunning pair as they hit the red carpet together for the first time. The couple attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards. Jordan looked dashing in a metallic black tuxedo, as Harvey glittered on his arm in a sparkling cream-colored dress that sported an intricate circular design on the bodice.

The pair have been together for more than a year now and seem pretty serious -- but that doesn't mean wedding bells will be ringing anytime soon! Earlier that month, Steve Harvey, who has been openly supportive of his daughter's relationship with the actor, shared that he isn't so sure about them tying the knot just yet.

In an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the hosts played a game of "Sip or Spill" with Steve, in which he had to either answer their questions or take a sip of his at-home alcoholic beverage. During the segment, Hoda Kotb asked Steve whether or not he'd approve if Jordan asked to marry his daughter, and the talk show host struggled to give a yes or no answer.

"Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far -- Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man," Steve said before taking a giant sip of his drink.

