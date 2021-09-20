Lori Harvey Reveals the Sweetest Thing Michael B. Jordan Has Done for Her

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are still going strong! Nearly a year after sparking romance rumors, the pair is more comfortable than ever opening up about their relationship.

During her appearance on The Real on Monday, Harvey shared the sweetest thing Jordan has done for her.

"Oh my goodness! Honestly, he’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special," she shared. "Like, he just listens to me when I talk."

"Even the other day, I had just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing? I’m going to come pick you up.' And he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day," she continued. "So, it’s things like that."

Harvey and Jordan first confirmed their relationship and posted photos of each other on Instagram in January, and soon after, a source told ET that the two had actually been dating for several months after a years-long friendship.

According to Harvey, she and Jordan "just really balance each other."

"I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'when you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together," she gushed on The Real. "He’s so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort."

In an April interview with ET, Jordan shared the one thing most people don't know about his girlfriend.

"I think a sense of humor, I think the ability to laugh -- that infectious feeling, I think is really, really sexy," he said. "A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humor is really sexy to me."

"[Harvey has] all of those things. Yeah, she's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her," Jordan added. "She's very funny."

