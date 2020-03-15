Lorenzo Brino, '7th Heaven' Star, Dead at 21: Report

Rest in peace, Lorenzo Brino.

The actor, known for his role in 7th Heaven, died on Monday, March 9, TMZ reports. He was 21.

Lorenzo was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a pole, the outlet reports, adding that he was the only occupant of the car. The crash reportedly occurred in California's San Bernardino County.

On 7th Heaven, Lorenzo starred as Sam Camden. He and his brothers, Nikolas, Myrinda and Zachary, were cast on the show when they were just five months old, and shared the roles of twins Sam and David Camden from 1999 to 2001. After that year, only Lorenzo and Nikolas continued to play the roles until 7th Heaven's end in 2007. The family drama was Lorenzo's only acting credit.

A friend of Lorenzo's shared a touching tribute video to him on YouTube last Thursday. "We were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother 🙏🏼," the caption reads.

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.