LookFantastic Sale: Multiple Ways to Save on Select Beauty Products

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 70% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

The deal: Take up to 70% off select items, plus an extra 10% with promo code SALEX10.

Our pick:

The deal: Take 22% off summer favorites through July 27 with the code FANTASTIC22.

Our pick:

The deal: Save 25% on Isle of Paradise products through July 27 with the code ISLE25.

Our pick:

The deal: Save 26% on select Pixi products through July 27 with the code PIXI26.

Our pick:

The deal: Take 30% off Erno Laszlo items through July 23 with the code ERNO30.

Our pick:

The deal: Save 25% on select tools, including NuFace and Michael Todd Beauty, through July 23 with the code TOOLS25.

Our pick:

Our pick: