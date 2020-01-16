Look Back at the Best SAG Awards Dresses of All Time

When it comes to awards show fashion, the Screen Actors Guild Awards is among the best.



Over the last few years especially, A-listers have brought their A-games to the SAG Awards, and the evening celebrating both television and movies rarely disappoints.



Take last year, for example, when Lady Gaga continued to slay awards season in her best A Star Is Born might, including this white Dior Haute Couture gown with its thigh-high slit that was paired with a vampy, dark lip.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We're still swooning over this cobalt blue stunner of a dress Mandy Moore wore in 2018.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

And it's pretty hard to argue that Lupita Nyong'o looked anything short of stellar in this teal Gucci creation in 2014.

But one of our favorite looks of all came in 2011 when a young Hailee Steinfeld proved she was a true fashionista on the rise when she celebrated her True Grit role with this fun, age-appropriate striped Prada dress.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

These are far from the only gorgeous looks we've seen over the years, however. Before this year's awards show kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 19, click through the gallery below to see all of our top picks for the best SAG Awards ensembles of all time.