Logan Paul Finally Gets Candid About Chloe Bennett Break Up (Exclusive)

Logan Paul says Chloe Bennet changed his life.

The YouTuber video chatted with ET's Katie Krause about his new movie, Valley Girl, which also co-stars Bennet, and shared if the project brought up any old feelings with his ex-girlfriend.

"No it doesn't. Chloe and I got close on set and had a relationship thereafter, and that girl changed my life," Paul confessed. "I have so much love for her and I'm so blessed that I got to do that movie and spend time with her and reap the benefits of being in her presence. But we are on good terms, amicable, platonic, friendly and we both just appreciate each other…So no old romantic feelings but it was nostalgic watching back this time in my life where I was going through so many changes, personally and publicly. So, yeah, this brings up some stuff."

As for how Bennet really impacted his life, Paul explained that he never had a mentor or someone to point him in the right direction when he was making bad decisions.

"And she, in many ways, became a light for me in a time where I did not have one," he admitted. "I carry on today in my life [the] values that she's instilled in me that I wouldn't have gotten from anywhere else or haven't thus far. The principles and the way she lives her life, and the way she thinks about people, and her empathetic nature was contagious to me in many ways. You learn from the people you hang out with."

"She's one of the most impactful people that I've ever had the pleasure of coming across in my life," he continued, adding, "The girl's a gem."

Bennet and Paul addressed their relationship in a vlog to fans in July 2017, after they were photographed making out in Hawaii on a break from filming their movie, Valley Girl, together. The two then officially broke up in October 2018, just a few months after they rekindled their relationship. Paul, meanwhile, confirmed to ET during the video chat that he is now dating Josie Canseco and that they are "pretty serious."

Meanwhile, Paul is ready for fans to see Valley Girl and shared that he's definitely looking forward to more acting in the future.

Valley Girl follows star-crossed teens Julie (Jessica Rothe) -- the ultimate Valley Girl -- and Randy (Josh Whitehouse), a punk rocker from the wrong side of the Hollywood Hills. The pair fall hard -- to a soundtrack that includes retro hits like "We Got the Beat" and "Take on Me" -- but of course, their future plans and expectations from friends and family threaten to derail their unlikely romance.

"I was lucky enough to be surrounded by a cast that has [great] musical talent," he said of his cast. "When I first came to Hollywood, I wanted to be an actor. That was my goal and then this internet stuff took over my life. And it is fun because you can literally control everything, which is nice, and with Hollywood it's a hurry up and wait process... But I'm definitely going to be doing more acting soon."

Valley Girl will be available for digital on May 8.