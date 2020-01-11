Lizzo's Debate Fly, Demi Lovato's Vampire and More Celeb Halloween Costumes

Halloween may have looked a little different for some celebs this year, but they still went all out with their costumes. Stars like Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Kelly Ripa, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and more took to social media over the weekend to show off their impressive ensembles.

Lizzo's first Halloween costume poked fun at the headline-making fly that sat on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate last month. "....aaaaand we just gettin started. #halloween2020," she captioned a video of herself in a fly costume, dancing around in front of a Pence backdrop.

The singer then showcased her "WAP"-inspired costume -- which earned praise from Megan Thee Stallion.

Lovato also impressed with her costume, a sexy vampire. "FACE BEAT BY ME (and hair and costume actually) I’m not in LA with access to a full glam squad like usual Halloween’s but then again this ain’t no usual Halloween!! Anyway - this is all me and I’m high key proud of myself 💁🏻‍♀️🧛🏻‍♀️🖤❤️ HAPPY HALLOWEEN AND PLEASE BE SAFE THIS YEAR 🎃👻💀," she wrote on Instagram.

Ripa shared pics of herself and husband Mark Consuelos in costume -- and noted for "thirst bucket" fans that she "cropped at the crotch." The couple found themselves commenting on Consuelos' package after the last round of Halloween photos she shared last week.

"Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch," Mendes captioned a pic of himself with Cabello. "THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!! (caption by camila)."

See more costumes below.

See more on Halloween in the video below.