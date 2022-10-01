Lizzo Recalls Meeting Boyfriend Myke Wright When She Still Felt 'Unlovable'

"Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke," the singer told any potential suitors during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

Lizzo explained that she and Wright knew one another long before becoming a couple, having met in 2016 on the set of their MTV show, Wonderland. Despite the two having "sexual tension," they went their separate ways when the show's run was over.

"I had a lot of s**t to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," the singer explained. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

"When the time was right, we came together, and we just recently were like, 'Oh, we're together. This is official,'" she said, adding that they've even had "the talk." "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."

When asked whether they're heading down the aisle, Lizzo coyly responded that "there's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

It isn't the first time that Lizzo has been asked about wedding bells for her and Wright. In an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, she declared that the actor, musician and artist is "everything" to her.

"I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," she told the outlet, adding that marriage isn't a priority for her. "If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage."

"I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me," she said. "How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."