Lizzo Outdoes Herself at NAACP Image Awards 2020 in Show-Stopping Style

As if there was ever any doubt, Lizzo is still "100% that b**ch."

The "Truth Hurts" rapper-singer made sure she was seen when she hit the red carpet at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

Lizzo stunned in a custom multi-colored Mary Katrantzou dress and her hair in a beautiful afro puff. She accessorized the look with a gold clutch and matching jewelry.

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Lizzo, who is up for four NAACP Image Awards, already won for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for "Juice." The 31-year-old recording artist is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Album for Cuz I Love You, Outstanding Female Artist, and for Outstanding Song -Traditional for "Jeremiah."

Earlier this week, Lizzo looked good enough to eat in the chocolate bar dress she wore to the Brit Awards 2020 in London, England. Here are all the details on her delicious style: