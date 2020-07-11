Lizzo, Eva Longoria and More Celebrities React to Joe Biden Elected President of the United States

The 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has come to an end. For the past week, Americans have been on the edge of their seats, awaiting the final results. On Saturday, four days after Election Day, it was announced that Biden has been elected president of the United States.

The 77-year-old has defeated Trump after a narrow race,with CBS News reporting that Biden will win Pennsylvania, giving him the electoral votes needed to win.

As the news broke across the nation, celebrities instantly took to social media to celebrate the new Biden and Kamala Harris era.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

An emotional Lizzo took to Instagram Story to express her joy and how hopeful she felt at the moment. She also stated how excited she was to see a woman of color as Vice President.

The Queer Eye cast also celebrated Biden and Harris' victory, with Karamo Brown getting visibly emotional.

Eva Longoria also shouted her excitement in an Instagram video, yelling, "Finally!"

"We. Did. It! We have America back!!! Thank GOD! Democracy won y’all!!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 God Bless America!!!!!!" she wrote alongside her post.

See more reactions below:

PA+GA(and many more states) = PAGA. My friend Nicole coined this yesterday!

Now the HARD work of TRUTH and RECONCILIATION! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris #PAGA pic.twitter.com/1fTvAOCiOX — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 7, 2020

For all the women who think you can’t make it, this is for you, for all the Black and Brown girls who feel ignored, this is for you, for all Americans that stand for democracy, this is for you... pic.twitter.com/06rKo5ifma — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 7, 2020

I’m crying EQUALLY hard after this election, but for a different reason!!!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 7, 2020

thank fuck. — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) November 7, 2020

@joebiden pulling up to the White House next year like... pic.twitter.com/qgHXOtwKyz — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) November 7, 2020

Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020

So @realDonaldTrump when do you want to record? pic.twitter.com/PDkI8dHcCl — michelle visage (@michellevisage) November 7, 2020

