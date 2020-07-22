Live Recording of Nick Cordero's One-Man Show to Be Released on His Birthday

Nick Cordero's legacy lives on. A live recording of the late Broadway star's one-man show, Live Your Life, will be released on Sept. 17, which would have been Cordero's 42nd birthday.

Cordero died on July 5 following a 95-day stay in the hospital due to complications from the coronavirus. His widow, Amanda Kloots, shared the news of the recording on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Exciting news! Thanks to our friend @michaeljmoritz -Nick’s one man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today," she began.

"Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story. There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is Live Your Life," she added. "The album release date will be on Nicks 42nd birthday, September 17, 2020."

Cordero was celebrated for several outstanding Broadway performances in recent years. He appeared in the 2012 production and tour of the musical Rock of Ages, and played Earl in the Broadway production of Waitress before leaving the show to take on the role of Sonny in the stage adaptation of A Bronx Tale.

In 2014, Cordero also appeared in the Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. It was on that set that Cordero met his future wife, fitness instructor Kloots.

