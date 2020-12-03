Live Nation Postpones Arena Tours Amid Worldwide Concern Over Coronavirus

Live Nation is postponing all of its current touring arena shows, domestically and internationally, until further notice amid ongoing concern over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The company announced the news via a statement with AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA on Thursday.

"The world's leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community," the statement read. "The task force includes Michael Rapino (CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment), Dan Beckerman (President and CEO, AEG & Board Member, ASM Global), Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents), Rob Light (Managing Partner and Head of the Music Division, CAA), Marc Geiger (Partner and Head of Music, WME), Sam Gores (Chairman, Paradigm), Marty Diamond (Head of Global Music, Paradigm), and David Zedeck (Global Head Of Music, UTA)."

"At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials," the statement continued. "We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon."

Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies, puts on hundreds of tours per year. Those that will be affected include Cher, KISS, Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

Hear more on how concern over the coronavirus outbreak is affecting Hollywood in the video below.