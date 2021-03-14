'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Suffers a Miscarriage: 'I've Never Felt So Sad'

Zach and Tori Roloff are mourning a loss. Tori took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she suffered a miscarriage. The Little People, Big World couple share two children, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 1.

Tori's post featured a photo of a cross stitch and positive pregnancy test, which she had planned to share this week to announce her third baby on the way.

"We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share," Tori began. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

Tori said she "honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment" of learning of her miscarriage.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment," she wrote. "I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"However, I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus," Tori continued. "I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day."

Tori said that Zach, whom she wed in 2015, "has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey."

"He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him," she wrote. "If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

Tori noted that "parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child," adding that she prays "that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day."

"I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone," she wrote. "I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me."

"So that’s what I’ll continue to do -- thanking the Lord for what I have," Tori continued. "Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all."

Tori ended her post with a Bible verse, quoting, "For I hold you by your right hand -- I, the Lord your God. And I say to you 'don’t be afraid. I am here to help you.'"

ET spoke to the Roloffs in April, and they opened up about their family life. Watch the video below to see what they had to say.