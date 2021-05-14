Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Discover That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunited

In an audio clip that's been going viral, Lawrence breaks the news to her pal, Heather McMahan, and podcast host Jackie Schimmel.

"Breaking f**king news!" Lawrence exclaims during the appearance. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're on vacation with each other right now."

Lawrence is then jokingly referred to as "Jen Garner," Affleck's ex-wife, and asked how she feels about the new rumored romance.

"I'm so excited," Lawrence quips. "I'm so happy for them."

🎙️ Jennifer Lawrence announcing the news about the reconciliation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 😂 pic.twitter.com/W9esfsrix3 — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 13, 2021

Lopez and Affleck were previously together for two years before ending their engagement in 2004. Following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez last month, Lopez and Affleck, or "Bennifer" as they're often referred to, have been spotted spending time together. The photos Lawrence referred to were snapped over Mother's Day weekend when the exes were spotted traveling to Montana together.

"Ben has always had an affinity for Jennifer and was the one who initially started pursuing her and making an effort to reconnect, romantically speaking," a source previously told ET. "He wanted to explore things with her beyond a friendship and they've both really been enjoying spending time together."

Lawrence wasn't the only star to weigh in on Bennifer. On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, guest Busy Philipps, gushed, "We all love it. It reminds us of when we were young. My friend, Michelle Collins, pointed out he already is hotter. He already has started to return to his hot self."

Host Cohen disagreed, quipping, "I think it's a terrible idea."

For more on the rumored romance, watch the clip below.