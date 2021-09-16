Lisa Rinna Says She 'Tried Really Hard' to be Nice When Her Daughter Amelia Was Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna has no regrets about how she reacted to her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, dating Scott Disick. The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and participated in a segment about atoning for one's actions.

When asked about the worst thing she said about 38-year-old Scott behind his back, Lisa replied, "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud. I might have thought things that weren't very polite. Can I atone for my thoughts? Yeah."

The reality star admitted to speaking out about her concerns for her 20-year-old daughter's romance on RHOBH, but added, "I wasn't mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

Amelia and Scott split earlier this month after they were first romantically linked in November. The breakup came after Scott's alleged DMs criticizing his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, went public.

A source told ET at the time that Scott and Amelia are "doing their own thing and not together at the moment."

"Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes [Bendjima], Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together," the source added. "Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing."

Following the news of Amelia and Scott's split, Lisa replied to a story about the breakup with a smiley face emoji.