Lisa Rinna and Daughter Amelia Hamlin Are Twinning in Matching Leather Looks

Seeing double! Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, have a clear family connection.

The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her 20-year-old model daughter snapped some look-alike pics together to promote Hamlin's new lip color for the reality star's Rinna Beauty line, and the resemblance is uncanny.

In the shots, the mother-daughter duo are rocking matching leather looks with Rinna in a leather tank top and pants and Hamlin in a leather crop top, with lots of straps paired with her own high-waisted pants and a leather beret.

The pair also changed into high-waisted light jeans and corset tops for a "biker babes" look. Hamlin shared a video of the chic shoot on her Instagram page, talking about her mom approaching her to create her own lip color for her beauty company.

"I was sooo excited. Growing up my first memories are of raiding my mom's lipstick drawer and trying every single color on," she recalled. "I did this like it was a sport. I loved trying on all the different colors. This project was really close to my heart."

This isn't the first time Hamlin has looked like her famous mom. Back in May, the model posed in some of Rinna's most iconic looks, including her wedding dress, for a photo shoot in Paper Magazine.

For more, watch the clip below: