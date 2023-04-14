Lisa Ann Walter Details Her Crush on Dennis Quaid While Filming 'The Parent Trap'

Chessy and Nick Parker? While she was supposed to be crushing on Martin the butler in the 1998 movie The Parent Trap, actress Lisa Ann Walter, who played nanny Chessy, admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she actually had a major crush on her co-star, Dennis Quaid.

Quaid played dad Nick Parker in the iconic Lindsay Lohan film, who employed Chessy as the nanny for his daughter.

During her WWHL appearance on Thursday, Walter was asked if Quaid was aware that she and co-star Elaine Hendrix were crushing on him at the time and if either of them ever tried anything.

"Elaine's my best friend, if she had made a move, I would have known about it," Walter said of the actress who played Nick's fiancée, Meredith Blake. "I absolutely had a crush on him. [Elaine] was very young, so maybe he was crushing on her a little bit."

Walter elaborated on her feelings for Quaid as they co-starred in the Nancy Meyers movie.

"I had a crush on him since his early days, especially in The Big Easy," Walter said of Quaid. "And there were some great lines in that movie and on the last day I shot with him, I said, 'OK, it's our last day. You have to say a line with me.' And he said, 'From which movie?' And I said, 'The Big Easy.' And he leaned down and he whispered in my ear, 'Your luck's about to change, Cher.' And I fell on the ground."

Host Cohen called Quaid "crushable," and Walter replied, "Yeah, he's gorgeous."

At the time of filming The Parent Trap, Quaid was married to Meg Ryan, though the pair divorced in 2001. Most recently, Quaid tied the knot with Laura Savoie in 2020.