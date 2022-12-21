Lindsie Chrisley's Christmas With Todd and Julie Will Be Her First Time Seeing Them Since Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley will reunite with her parents, Todd and Julie, over the Christmas holiday. The daughter of the disgraced real estate developers recently told People she hasn't seen her parents since their fraud case sentencing in November.

"I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a couple of days prior to Thanksgiving, emotions being very high, I, unfortunately, had to make a decision as a mother over a daughter and stayed home for Thanksgiving," Lindsie said.

Christmas, however, seems as if it will be a different story. "I do plan to spend the Christmas holiday with my parents," she said. Until then, Lindsie says she's been "spending time with my parents over the phone."

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were indicted in 2019 and eventually convicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges earlier this year. This month, ET obtained documents showing that the couple was ordered to report to two different federal prisons by 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023.

"Trying to honor faith and allow them to be able to process exactly what transpired in court, I wanted to give them that space and respect," Lindsie told People of her choice to stay home for Thanksgiving.

This update is not the first time Lindsie has spoken candidly about how her parents' sentencing continues to affect her. In early December, she opened up about a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke while speaking on the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisleypodcast.

She and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case. "The day after my parents' sentencing, I went to dinner with Jackson, my friends and their two kids," she said. "This woman is talking about my parents' sentencing and the importance of paying taxes. She’s being loud and you can hear the entire conversation."

Lindsie said that the woman told her husband, "That’s one of them,'" acknowledging that she knew she was part of the famous family. The host then revealed that her friend confronted the woman as she tried to keep a low profile.

"I hang my head because I’m not going to engage like this," she said. "My parents were just sentenced the day before. I’m heartbroken and devastated. I’m just trying to get pizza and take my kid to a place where he can go and play games and it be like a quiet, little, private place, a local little restaurant."

Lindsie went on to admit that she decided to stand up for her family and interjected to let the woman know that she was Todd and Julie’s daughter.

"I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please, would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child, we’re a real family and this is their grandchild that’s sitting right there,'" she said, noting that the woman apologized.