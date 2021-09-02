Lindsie Chrisley Says There 'Will Never Be Reconciliation' With Dad Todd and Her Family (Exclusive)

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about being estranged from her family, particularly, her father, Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Lindsie about her new podcast, Coffee Convos, and she talked candidly about where her complicated relationship with her family stands today.

Lindsie, who left the family reality show in 2017, announced that she was divorcing husband Will Campbell in July after nine years of marriage. Todd shared an Instagram message of support shortly after, though didn't specifically name her. Lindsie tells ET that she didn't feel the support was genuine because he never reached out to her privately. As for his comments about her on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions -- which included that he was praying for her, Will and their 8-year-old son, Jackson -- she says she didn't listen to it in its entirety.

"Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it's triggering to me," she explains. "So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible. However, I was told many things that have been said. And it's hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don't feel are pure."

In an interview with ET last month, Todd said he found out about 31-year-old Lindsie's divorce through a text message. He said he turned it over to his attorneys because they didn't think it was "safe to communicate" with her given their previous legal issues. But Lindsie says she has tried to speak with him.

"Well, you feel safe speaking on me publicly," she points out. "So, I feel that it would be in the best interest for everyone to be able to sit down and bring everything to the table and say, 'This is what it is,' and let the pieces fall where they may. I have extended that courtesy multiple times and never been taken up on it. So, I think that speaks volumes."

Lindsie says she only addresses her family when she is responding to something they've said publicly. She says there is no hope for a reconciliation and that neither she, nor her son, Jackson, have any contact with them.

"There will never be a reconciliation," she says. "I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I'm going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out."

She does acknowledge that in some ways, she misses her family.

"But then in a lot of ways, I feel like it's a lot healthier for me to be where I'm at," she says. "I need to protect my peace and I don't want to be drug up in drama all of the time. And unfortunately I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I'm not a part of them, you know? And so I'm the outsider looking in. And so I'm always the target."

As for Todd's claims to ET that Lindsie is jealous of her siblings, specifically, her 24-year-old sister, Savannah, having more social media followers than her, Lindsie says nothing could be further from the truth.

"What is there to be jealous of? I moved away from something that I felt was toxic and not in my best interest and forged my own path," she responds. "I'm educated. I have my own home. I have a beautiful child. I have a great life. I have a life outside of the public eye that I truly value. And there's nothing to be jealous of because they're on a reality TV show? I'm not envious of anyone who's on reality TV."

At this point, she says she just wants to be left alone by her estranged family.

"Leave me alone. Let me live my life," she says.

When ET spoke with Todd last month, he said he was open to reconciling with his eldest child.

"I pray to God every day. It has been the hardest thing because I don't know where you go from that," Todd said. "When you've had a child that you have loved the way that Lindsie has been loved, and this happens. All I can do is pray that God blesses her, and God gives her peace of mind and that God restores what can be restored."

Lindsie's 25-year-old brother, Chase, also shared with ET, "I'm here for Lindsie if she ever needs anything. I haven't talked to her in I couldn't tell you how long, but if she ever needed anything, I'm a phone call away."