Lindsay Lohan to Reunite With 'Parent Trap' Director and Cast for Katie Couric Special

The stars of The Parent Trap are reuniting! Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and more are coming together for a special moderated by Katie Couric on Monday.

The reunion marks the first time the cast will be all together since The Parent Trap's release in 1998. The event will help raise funds for José Andrés' non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen.

The Parent Trap -- a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name, and adaptation of Erich Kästner's 1949 German novel Lottie and Lisa -- follows Annie James and Hallie Parker (Lohan), who were separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents (Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson). The girls later discover each other for the first time at summer camp and hatch a plan to bring their family back together.

Stars Lohan, Quaid, Elaine Hendrix (Meredith), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Simon Kunz (Martin) and director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer will be coming together virtually on Monday.

"Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998. The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars - you won’t want to miss this!! 🤗 #parenttrapreunion," Couric wrote on Instagram.

Meyers -- who had been teasing a secret Parent Trap project for weeks -- added, "Sorry for the mini delay but the Secret’s Out! @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on @katiecouric’s Instagram. #ParentTrapReunion."

Monday's Parent Trap event is the latest of many cast and crew reunions to occur over the last few months. See more in the video below.