Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan is back to doing what made her a star. The actress leads the all-new, original holiday rom-com, Falling for Christmas. On Friday, Netfix finally dropped the first trailer for the film.

“Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says, before the clip gives longtime Lohan fans an extended look at what’s to come.

In the movie, Lohan is “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress [who] gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Describing the film as “extravagant, temperamental [and] glamorous,” Lohan tells Netflix’s Tudum that Falling for Christmas “is such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy.”

She adds, “Christmas is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday.”

In addition to Lohan, the film, written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver and directed by Janeen Damian, also stars Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young and Olivia Perez.

Coming out Nov. 10, Falling for Christmas will help kick off the holiday season, and marks the first of two original projects Lohan has coming to Netflix. The second sees her re-teaming with Damian on Irish Wish, which is slated for 2023, and surely will cement Lohan’s comeback era.

“I miss doing those kinds of movies,” Lohan shares. And we miss her starring in them, too.