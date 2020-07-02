Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her 'Boyfriend' in New Pic: 'Such a Magical Night'

Does Lindsay Lohan have a new man in her life?

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a group pic from a recent outing with her sister, Aliana, and her "boyfriend." In the pic, Lohan wears a black top, jacket and skirt with thigh-high black boots, as she's standing next to a couple friends.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night 🌃," Lohan wrote alongside the sweet snap. A follower wrote, "Who is the boyfriend?" with another follower replying, "the guy with the black jacked [sic]." ET has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.

This appears to be the first mention of Lohan's potential beau. She recently cleaned up her Instagram page, removing a number of posts. Last month, however, the reality star revealed that she is working on new music and it's dropping soon.

A Lohan fan account, worldoflindsaylohan, posted a flashback snapshot of Lohan perfoming on stage, and wrote in the caption, "Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!?? #lindsaylohan #xanax #comingbacktome #ll3 #actress #singer #model #talented #pretty #beautiful #redhead."

The actress took notice of this call for a new album, and responded in the comments, promising, "End of feb!"

This is the first real talk of Lohan's new music since she debuted a clip of her most recent song, "Xanax," in August, and she later released a music video for the track in September.

Lohan previously teased in June that she was carving out some time in her busy schedule to record some new music with a snapshot of herself in a sound booth at a studio. Lohan captioned the pic with a simple headphones emoji.

