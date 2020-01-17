Lindsay Lohan Says Her New Album Is Dropping in February!

Lindsay Lohan's new album could be coming sooner than anyone expected.

The reality star and actress shocked fans on Thursday when she took to Instagram to reveal that new music is coming next month.

A Lohan fan account, worldoflindsaylohan, posted a flashback snapshot of Lohan perfoming on stage, and wrote in the caption, "Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!🎤🎶 #lindsaylohan #xanax #comingbacktome #ll3 #actress #singer #model #talented #pretty #beautiful #redhead."

The actress took notice of this call for a new album, and responded in the comments, promising, "End of feb!"

This is the first real talk of Lohan's new music since she debuted a clip of her most recent song, "Xanax," in August, and she later released a music video for the track in September.

The teaser for "Xanax" was premiered on The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai, and as Fade explained, the tune is "about anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself."

Lohan previously teased in June that she was carving out some time in her busy schedule to record some new music with a snapshot of herself in a sound booth at a studio. Lohan enigmatically captioned the pic with a simple headphones emoji.

Soon after, she finally confirmed speculation on Twitter, responding to a report that she was currently recording new songs. "Hard At Work," Lohan wrote, sharing the report.

Lohnan's first album, Speak, was released in 2004 and certified platinum by the RIAA. Her follow-up album, A Little More Personal (Raw), came out in 2005, and was her final album to date. Her last commercially released single was 2008's "Bossy."

