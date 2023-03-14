Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With First Child

She won't be a regular mom, she'll be a cool mom! Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child, ET has learned.

The actress shared the news with her fans on Instagram, posting a "coming soon" photo with the caption, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼."

A source tells ET, "Production on Lindsay Lohan's next Christmas movie for Netflix has been delayed because of her pregnancy."

Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, tells ET, "I am over the moon, filled with so much joy and happiness for my daughter and her husband, and my family is thrilled. It's a beautiful time for us all."

Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan, also shared his excitement about the news on Instagram, "THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG! HER BEST ROLE YET! MOMMY!!! God bless her and Bader."

Last July, the 36-year-old actress shared in an Instagram post that she married Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based financier.

Lohan posted a smiling picture of her and Shammas at the time and called herself the "luckiest woman in the world." She referred to Shamas as her husband. Lohan's rep confirmed to ET that the two had tied the knot. She later clarified she got married in April.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

Lohan revealed in 2021 that they were engaged, posting pictures of them cuddling while she showed off her stunning ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍," she captioned the pics.

Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, definitely approved, telling ET at the time, "My heart is whole. For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light."

The couple had been dating since at least February 2020, when the actress posted a picture of the two with her sister, Aliana, and more friends, referring to Shammas as her boyfriend. ET spoke to Lohan about her dating life in January 2019, and she shared what she was looking for in a partner.

Congratulations to the happy couple!