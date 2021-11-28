Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to reveal that her boyfriend, Bader Shammas, had popped the question. Lohan shared a series of photos alongside her now-fiancé, showing off her ring as the loved-up pair celebrated the happy moment.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍," she captioned the pics.

Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, was also over the moon about her oldest daughter's engagement, telling ET, "My heart is whole. For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light."

The actress and Shammas first sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when the Mean Girls star posted a pic of her and the Dubai-based financier.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night ?," Lohan wrote alongside the since-deleted snap.

ET last spoke to Lohan about her dating life in January 2019, where she shared that she was "too busy" for a relationship at the time.

"I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like," she said back then. What a difference a few years makes!

While Lohan wasn't looking for love at the time, she did share some specific details about she was looking for in a romantic partner.

"Someone who hates the spotlight," Lohan, who has been something of a target for tabloid speculation throughout her adult life, said. "No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram."

"[And] a smart businessman," she added. "But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."

A wedding isn't the only thing Lohan has in the works. The starlet is making her return to acting in a new Netflix rom-com opposite Chord Overstreet. Netflix shared a first look at the film earlier this month, marking Lohan's first film role in years.

In the pic from the still-untitled flick, Lohan walks alongside her co-star. Both are sporting winter looks in the shot, with Lohan wearing jeans, a green jacket, and a plaid scarf, while Overstreet sports black pants, a plaid jacket, and scarf. The film will be released during the 2022 holiday season.

News of Lohan's return to acting first broke in May, when Netflix announced the upcoming rom-com.

Lohan will star in the movie as a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," Netflix said.

The project marks Lohan's first since 2019, when she starred in the horror film Among the Shadows.

