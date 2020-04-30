Lin-Manuel Miranda to Star in New Doc About His Pre-'Hamilton' Days With Freestyle Love Supreme

Before there was Hamilton or In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was the co-founder and member of a hip-hop improv troupe called Freestyle Love Supreme alongside director Thomas Kail and beatboxer Anthony Veneziale. Their performances eventually went from the streets to screen, for a short-lived TV series on Pivot, and finally to the Broadway stage, where the three reunited with performers like Christopher Jackson for a limited run at Booth Theatre in New York City during the fall of 2019.

Now, their journey is at the center of a new Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which will chronicle their journey from the summer of 2005 to now as the young performers transformed into some of Broadway and TV’s biggest creators and stars, from Hamilton to FX’s Fosse/Verdon, starring Kail’s fiancée Michelle Williams. According to the streaming platform, director Andrew Fried’s film “recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.”

Hulu

In addition to Miranda, Kail, Veneziale and Jackson recounting their journey, the documentary will also feature appearances from Arthur Lewis, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Friday, June 5, on Hulu.