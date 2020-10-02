Lin-Manuel Miranda on Bringing 'Hamilton' to Theaters (Exclusive)

Hamilton is coming to a theater near you!

A filmed version of the stage performance will be released by the Walt Disney Company on Oct. 15, 2021 -- and as Lin-Manuel Miranda told ET's Kevin Frazier and guest correspondent Sharon Osbourne at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, he couldn't be more excited.

"I'm very proud of 2016 us, because we had the foresight to film the show with the original company before the principals started leaving, so we've got the snapshot," Miranda explained. "So, if you've got that friend that brags, 'I saw it with the original cast in 2016,' that brag is only valid for another year and a half before the world sees that company."

Hamilton -- with music, lyrics and book by Miranda -- premiered at the Public Theater Off-Broadway in 2015, and has since become one of the most acclaimed Broadway musicals of all time.

"I'm just really excited that we get to share it because we know how hard it is [to see it]," Miranda told ET on Sunday. "Even though there's five companies, it's hard to see the show and so the fact that we're still running and we get to release the movie on top of that, I'm really excited for that."

Miranda was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for Best Original Song for Moana's "How Far I'll Go," but every visit to the awards show is a "really special" one for the performer.

"I was one of those kids who watched the Oscars every year and I remember when Whoopi Goldberg won and said, 'I was the the kid who watched. If it could happen to me, it could happen to you.' I remember taking that to heart when she won for Ghost and so here we are. It really feels like a dream come true every time," he shared.

Miranda's date for the evening is his wife of 10 years, Vanessa Nadal. "We actually also went to high school together, but we weren't dating then," Nadal noted.

"Yeah, she was still out of my league in high school," Miranda joked.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"We had one dance together. I asked him to dance because he was playing Marc Anthony," Nadal remembered.

"I was blasting Marc Anthony out of my speakers on my cassette deck and now Marc Anthony is in our In the Heights movie that comes out this summer," Miranda said. "So really the distance we've traveled together is crazy."

