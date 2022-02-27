Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs Reunite to Open 2022 SAG Awards

The revolutionaries are back together. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the show's return to an in-person event with a hotly anticipated cast reunion.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. took the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday to open the star-studded awards show.

The trio were seated together in the audience at the start of the broadcast, as part of the "I Am An Actor" segment that the SAG Awards begins with every year. The trio's chemistry was instantly apparent as they all joked about which of them should go first, and complimented one another on their illustrious careers over the past year.

After getting jokingly played off by the orchestra, the stars got up and took to the stage to kick things off in earnest with a brief was enjoyable group monologue.

"Appropriately enough the theme tonight is 'Together again,'" Miranda began.

"Right, finally we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitized, screen, cleared boosted, rapid tested and PCR cleared within 48 hours," Odom Jr. added. "Now who is ready to party?"

"Seriously, we're following the most up-to-date safety guidelines tonight," Diggs chimed in. "And if anyone breaks the rules, our COVID compliance officers tonight are from guards from Squid Game."

On Friday, the official Hamilton Twitter account send fans into an excited frenzy when they teased the reunion, and revealed that the trio of talented Broadway superstars would be "reuniting this Sunday to open the @SAGawards."

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete coverage of the 2022 awards season.