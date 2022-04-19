Lily Sheen Reveals Advice Parents Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen Gave Her (Exclusive)

Lily Sheen had the perfect people to turn to for advice when she landed her first movie role. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to the 23-year-old actress at the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and she revealed what her famous parents, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, said when she was cast in the flick.

"They're thrilled. They're so excited," Lily said of her parents. "They have been excited this whole time. They went and saw the movie with me at South by Southwest and they had their phone up. It was amazing. I love it."

Though her parents didn't visit her while she was making the film -- Lily said she'd "love the role reversal" of an on-set visit from the duo eventually -- Kate and Michael did offer up some advice for her gig.

"They have always made it clear that, no matter what workplace I am in, I need to be the most respectful, best version of myself, which I really appreciate," Lily said. "But, aside from that, they have been fantastic about letting me figure out my own path, with a helping hand a little bit, obviously. It has been a great experience with them as well."

Lily likewise had a great experience with her co-star, Nicolas Cage, whom she called "incredible."

"He is, by a mile, the most professional person I’ve ever heard about or experienced on a set. He's the first one there, he’s incredibly giving, and he will stay for your coverage. He’s fully in the moment, because he wants everyone to have the best experience they can have and be their best self," she said. "It was really amazing for me, because it’s my first real movie, so he was really a mentor kind of figure. It was really amazing for me. I learned a lot from him."

As for what she loves about the 58-year-old actor in this film in particular, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself, Lily praised her co-star for his "duality."

"Every character that he plays is completely different. I feel like any movie I have seen of his becomes an instant classic. It's insane that they are all one man. It's so exciting," she said. "This movie is a big celebration of that, so I feel like that’s the best."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will hit theaters April 22.