Lily James on Being Sewn Into Her Emmys Dress and Doing Pamela Anderson Justice (Exclusive)

Lily James had to be sewn into her custom-made Versace dress, the Pam & Tommy actress reveals to ET. “I am sewn into it at the back and it’s corseted,” she tells Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

James adds, “They designed it for me. The people that made this dress are phenomenal… We had so many fittings perfecting it and I’m so lucky.”

The actress, meanwhile, is one of the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominees, up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy. The Hulu series, which was nominated for a total 10 awards, has already won one for Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).

Getty Images

Reflecting on her performance, James explains that she wanted to bring justice to the role and the real-life saga surrounding Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee Jones’ stolen sex tape.

“It was an insane mixture of, like, a total challenge and privilege and so exciting as an actor and then just terrifying because I was just so desperate to do her justice and to capture something essential about her and not let all of the millions of people that love her down,” she says, laughing that it was “all of those things at once.”

While this is her first nomination, James is just planning to “let the night unfold” as she has to get back to Italy where she’s filming her latest project. “I probably shouldn’t party too hard but I think I’m just gonna let it unfold,” she says. “I’ve never done this before tonight, or the Emmys. So, I’m just gonna roll with it.”

