Lili Reinhart Wants Fans to Leave Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Alone After Their Reunion Goes Viral

Lili Reinhart wants people to let Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston live in peace. Following the former couple's reunion during a star-studded table read of the 1992 flick Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the 24-year-old Riverdale star took to Twitter to defend the A-listers.

"Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone?" Reinhart wrote. "Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace."

Pitt and Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, joined Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts for the charity table read last week.

At the start of the event -- which supported CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn, and Reform Alliance in the fight against COVID-19 -- Pitt greeted his ex-wife, saying, "Hi Aniston." She replied, "Hi Pitt. How you doing honey?"

The former couple ended up sharing a flirty scene during the table read, which sent fans into a frenzy online.

"There was just a love scene between Brad and Jen’s characters," one person wrote on Twitter. "It was delightfully awkward and ironic and weirdly sweet. I LIVE."

"What a coup getting Brad and Jen to play *this* scene together," another fan tweeted. "When charity calls!"

