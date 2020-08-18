Lili Reinhart Sets the Record Straight After Seemingly Opening Up About Cole Sprouse Breakup

Lili Reinhart is setting the record straight after seemingly opening up about her breakup from Cole Sprouse. An interview published on Tuesday sees Reinhart addressing "heartache" and reflecting on her "immense life changes" -- however, she said those quotes have nothing to do with Spouse, whom she reportedly split from in May.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.' They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait," Reinhart tweeted on Tuesday. "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

In the Refinery29 interview published on Tuesday, the Riverdale star said that "this has been the first time in four years where I’ve been able to like stop and process the immense life changes that I’ve gone through."

Reinhart said she felt like she was in a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end…I couldn’t see the light. I was like, I feel like I’m dying." "It was f**king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it," she added. "I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my sh*t. I had to face my own pain head-on."

"The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,'" she continued. "'You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again."

Reinhart has been open about other aspects of her life, like her decision to come out as bisexual in June. See more on the actress in the video below.