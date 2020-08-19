Lili Reinhart Jokes About How Her Quarantine Weight Gain Will Affect ‘Riverdale,’ Talks Show's Time Jump

Riverdale fans are in for some fun once the cast of the hit CW series returns to filming following the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Lili Reinhart appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she opened up about getting back on set to finish up season 4 and start on season 5.

"We're about to go back in a couple of days to start -- well, I have to quarantine for two weeks -- but then we're starting our season 5," the 23-year-old actress shared.

Before the cast can start on the new season, they have to tie up loose ends after their production was abruptly halted this past spring.

"We had two-and-a-half episodes left, so we stopped in the middle of an episode," she explained. "So when we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March. So we're all going to be significantly tanner, maybe I've gained weight during quarantine, so I'll look a little different. It's like five months, it did make quite a difference, I feel like. It'll be easy to tell what was in March and when we filmed in September."

In addition to the potential visual changes at the end of season 4, Reinhart also teased the time jump that fans have to look forward to in season 5.

"Season 5 we're actually doing, I believe, a seven-year time jump into the future so we're not going to be teenagers anymore," she revealed. "I'm really psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], our showrunner, was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' You know, we're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons."

As for Reinhart, she has enjoyed the opportunity to have some time off to reflect on the success of the past few years.

"My whole world has been changed so drastically within the last three years and I never really had time to sit and kind of process everything, so to have that time has been so valuable, and it was so important for me to not take this time for granted," she said of quarantine.