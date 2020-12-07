Lil Marlo, Atlanta Rapper, Dead at 30

Rest in peace, Lil Marlo. The Atlanta-based rapper has died, ET confirms.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirms to ET that a deceased individual by the name of Rudolph Johnson (Lil Marlo's real name) was recently brought in. He was 30. No other details -- such as cause of death -- are available at this time.

According to multiple reports, Lil Marlo was found dead on Saturday night, when officers responding to a call about an accident found a 30-year-old man shot in a vehicle on 1-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. The Atlanta Police Department reportedly believes the victim was intentionally shot and homicide investigators are looking into the case. ET has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

Lil Marlo was signed to the Quality Control label in 2017, and emerged on the scene with "2 Hard the Way," a collaboration with his friend, Lil Baby. Marlo had several hit songs, including "1st N 3rd," "F**kem" and "9 + Z6ne = 1'5." His labelmate, Lil Yachty, mourned his death on Sunday.

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1 😔," he wrote on Instagram.

Lil Marlo posted a series of photos and videos of his children on Father's Day, writing, "Thanks For Making Me Y’all Father I Wouldn’t Trade Y’all For Da World."

