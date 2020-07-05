Lifetime Announces Third Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Film About 'Escaping the Palace'

The ongoing saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to take a step back as “senior” members of the royal family is getting the Lifetime treatment. The network announced that it’s developing a third film in what they’re calling their Harry & Meghan movie franchise about “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown after the birth of their son Archie.”

Under the working title, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the movie will go inside their lives as new parents and how they’ve been coping with the pressures of being public figures while making the ultimate decision to “forge a new life on their own terms.”

While no other specifics were announced, it’s likely the film will capture all the events that followed during the first year of Archie’s life as the couple publicly announced plans to become financially independent, the fallout within the family and their move to California, where they now reside.

The third film follows 2018’s Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, which explored the couple’s first encounter and blossoming relationship leading all the way up to their highly publicized wedding, and its 2019 sequel, Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal, which pulled back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

The announcement comes days after HarperCollins Publishers revealed that it has acquired the world rights for Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, a biography by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that “goes beyond the headlines” to reveal unknown details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life together.