Leslie Grace 'Couldn't Resist' Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Scrapped 'Batgirl' Film

Batgirl may have been scrapped, but the DC film still lives on in the heart of star Leslie Grace.

Over the weekend, the actress shared two videos on her TikTok featuring behind-the-scenes clips of her work as Barbara Gordon from the canceled DC film, with the second set to a song she co-wrote with Lauren LaRue, titled "Bad Girls Get Lonely Too."

The videos include footage of practicing her fight scenes and stunts, playback of Grace fighting Brendan Fraser's Firefly, the actress' face covered in SFX makeup bruises and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew.

"I couldn’t resist," she captioned the first video, soundtracked by Omar Apollo's "Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)."

The second montage of clips featured Grace's song, which she shared she "wrote...during the pandemic.. b4 I even knew ANY of this would be my life."

Grace's trek down memory lane comes a little over a month after she broke her silence about DC canceling her film. The actress took to Instagram to share her pride in the production, despite the studio's decision.

She wrote, "On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!'"

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also spoke out about the decision. "We are saddened and shocked by the news," the duo shared in a statement posted to Instagram. "We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah."

The directors also thanked their "amazing cast and crew," including Michael Keaton -- who was set to reprise his Batman role in the film -- J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and "especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity."

Late last month, actress Ivory Aquino posted a plea to studio CEO David Zaslav asking him to rethink the studio's alleged plan to permanently destroy the movie's footage. A Hollywood Reporter article revealed Warner Bros. Discovery was holding secret screenings of the shelved film for members of the movie's cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.

Aquino, who plays Alysia Yeoh, Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon's roommate and the first major trans character to appear in a DC film, implored Zaslav to "consider releasing Batgirl" rather than destroying the film after the so-called 'funeral screenings.'

Recounting a conversation with a friend who likened a film studio to a machine, Aquino called the studio president a "large cog" who, with one small movement, can have a "seismic" effect on the smaller cogs they sit atop.

"I can only endeavor to understand how one feels when tasked with tending to the bottom line like you have. I can't even begin to imagine what one in your position goes through having such great responsibility to attend to," she wrote. "I do know and ask, with something like Batgirl that's a product of our hearts and souls, that the little cogs not simply be seen as widgets whose fates are determined by an equation to benefit the bottom line."

"More than widgets, we are fellow human beings and artists who, when given the chance, can outperform the equation and multiply the bottom line exponentially," she added.

The news of Batgirl's cancellation came just a few months after The CW also canceled their Batwoman series, which starred Javicia Leslie as the titular DC hero. See what advice Leslie had for Grace when it came to taking on her own Bat-mantle in the video below.