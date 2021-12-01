Lenny Kravitz Celebrates Daughter Zoë's Birthday With Heartfelt Message and Throwback Pic

Lenny Kravitz is looking to the past to celebrate the present. The musician commemorated his famous daughter's birthday on Wednesday with a sweet throwback pic.

Lenny took to Instagram where he shared an adorable father-daughter photo from a beach outing back when Zoë Kravitz was a little girl.

In the photo, a white t-shirt clad Lenny and a toddler-aged Zoë -- rocking an adorable American flag bathing suit -- are enjoying the sun while building sandcastles on the shore.

"Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together," Lenny captioned the post. "I love you endlessly."

Zoë, who turned 33 on Wednesday, also got some love from her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon took to Instagram as well and shared a smiling selfie she snapped with the birthday girl, and jokingly wrote in the caption, "Listen Kravitz: this deal where I tell you what's cool and then you go out and act like it's YOUR idea has got to STOP. Maybe tomorrow? after your bday? 💕🥂"

Happy birthday, Zoë!

For more news on the birthday girl -- including her burgeoning romance with Channing Tatum -- check out the video below.