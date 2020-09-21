'Legends of Tomorrow' Bloopers: Watch Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Cast Have Silly Dance Parties (Exclusive)

It's no question the Legends have a good time on the Waverider.

As we all wait for new adventures featuring our favorite motley crew of time-travelers on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at bloopers from season 5, and it's all laughs, fun times and dance parties on set.

From cast members Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Nick Zano, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan and more showing off their silly moves in between takes to a handful of off-the-cuff musical riffs (because why not?), the Legends of Tomorrow set is where it's at if you're looking to get into a giggle fit.

The blooper reel is featured on the DC's Legends of Tomorrow complete season 5 DVD and Blu-ray set, which also includes deleted scenes and a post-production featurette. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five "Crisis" episodes is available with Blu-ray purchase. It hits shelves Tuesday, Sept. 22.

There will be significant changes on the cast front when season 6 kicks off. Routh, Richardson-Sellers and Courtney Ford will not be returning, while The CW series has added Chicago P.D. actress Lisseth Chavez to fill the void.

Chavez will play alien expert Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, a new Waverider recruit, who will help Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe and the Legends as they hunt down "extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns in 2021 on The CW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.