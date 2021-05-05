'Legendary': Megan Thee Stallion on What It Takes to Score a 10 on Season 2 (Exclusive)

After making its debut last spring on HBO Max, Legendary is back with season 2. And the ballroom competition will be as fierce as ever, with 10 new houses vying to be named superior house and snatch a cash prize of $100,000 and the show’s legendary trophy. Returning as one of the judges is GRAMMY-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who reveals what it takes to land those coveted 10s across the board.

“Me, looking for a 10, I’m always looking for who’s going to perform down,” she says, while looking glamorous on the Los Angeles-based set. “Like, who is going to wow us, who is going to make us feel like, ‘Damn, I wish I could learn that too.’ Who is the most inspiring, you know?”

But the rapper also admits that she’s even surprised by what comes out of the mouths of the rest of the panel, which includes voguing icon Leiomy Maldonado, TV personality Jameela Jamil and top stylist Law Roach. Leiomy, sometimes, “will take the words right out of her mouth,” Megan says, adding that “Law may say things I wanna say but don’t say.”

While there is a cash prize at the end of the competition, Megan adds that winning this is about so much more. “You have an opportunity to get on a platform in front of the world, where you got to show who you are, who your house is, where y’all come from, and what you stand for,” she says.

So, if the Houses of Balenciaga, Chanel, Garçon, Icon, Luxe, Milan, Miyake Mugler, Oricci, Prodigy, or Tisci don’t bring that, then don’t expect them to get the top scores and make it to the end of the fiercest competition on screen.

And like last season, they’ll also have a lot to say about who slays or not.

Legendary season 2 premieres Thursday, May 6 on HBO Max.