LeeAnne Locken to Depart 'Real Housewives of Dallas' After 4 Seasons

LeeAnne Locken will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Dallas, ET has confirmed.

People was first to break the news, which comes after Locken told ET in December that she thought the show was ready for a “real good shakeup.”

The 52-year-old reality star has been an original cast member of the Bravo series since it launched in 2016, however she told ET in a statement that she plans to put a “very personally challenging” fourth season behind her in order to focus on family, philanthropy and travel.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” she said.

“Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however the season was very personally challenging for me,” she added. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

Locken also thanked viewers who had “laughed and cried” with her throughout her RHOD journey, and joked that her “pantyliner is still exhausted.”

That infamous scene was one of many which the model, actress and television host made memorable during her ups and downs on the series.

Her challenging times involved drama with fellow castmates, like when she called costar Kary Brittingham a “chirpy Mexican,” while the group were in Thailand. She later apologized for the remark.

On the brighter side of her RHOD adventure, Locken tied the knot with Rich Emberlin in a stunning ceremony which was shown on air in November.

Leading up to the special day, ET previewed one of Locken’s wedding looks, a long-sleeved jumpsuit which featured 3D embroidered appliques and was covered in pearls, sequins and Japanese glass stone.

“I just want to smile at my wedding,” she told ET prior to the big day. “I just want to be in a house filled with love and acceptance and a bright future.”

