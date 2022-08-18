LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97M Deal With Lakers, Could Potentially Play With Son Bronny in 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with LeBron James, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. This deal will keep LeBron in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season, when he will be 40 years old. He will, however, have a player option for the final year of the deal.

If there is a significant salary cap increase for the 2023-24 season, when the extension begins, it could rise to as much as $111 million. Regardless, the agreement has taken LeBron over $532 million in guaranteed money for his career, moving him past Kevin Durant as the NBA's new all-time earner.

While James does not have a no-trade clause, his contract does include a 15 percent trade kicker, which combined with his starting salary of $46.7 million and his stature as the game's most powerful player, means he will likely remain a Laker for as long as he desires.

Will that be until the end of his career? Perhaps, but it's worth noting that with his player option for 2024-25, his contractual situation is now aligned with that of Anthony Davis. Furthermore, LeBron has made it clear that he intends to play with his son, Bronny, for at least one season. Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron can become a free agent that summer. There will likely be significant changes in L.A. that summer, which means the Lakers now have a two-year window to win with LeBron and Davis.

Whether they can do so remains to be seen. The team is coming off a disastrous 2021-22 campaign in which they were beset by injuries and poor roster construction and finished in 11th place in the Western Conference at 33-49. That mark was the worst since LeBron arrived in 2018, and wasn't even good enough for the play-in tournament. It was clear changes were necessary.