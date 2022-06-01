LeBron James' Foundation To Open Multimillion-Dollar Medical Facility in His Ohio Hometown

LeBron James has big plans for his hometown of Akron, Ohio. On Tuesday, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans to open up the I Promise HealthQuarters, a multimillion-dollar facility that will offer medical, dental and optometry services, as well as physical and recreational activities to students from James' I Promise School and the local community.

"It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families!" the Los Angeles Lakers forward tweeted, as he shared news about the announcement.

The community health and wellness center is set to open in 2023 and will be within walking distance from the I Promise School and across from House Three Thirty, a hub that helps with job training and financial literacy. The center is partnering with local healthcare providers AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Coleman Health Services, and Peg’s Foundation to bring affordable healthcare and mental health services to Akron residents.

Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, told Cleveland.com in a statement that their "work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of."

"Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families -- and further heightened by the pandemic -- so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof," Campbell continued. "Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy."

The foundation and Akron Public Schools opened the doors of the I Promise School in 2018 with a mission to help the most at-risk students and families in Akron – a cause that's personal for James. Last month, he surprised students on their last day of school and, unsurprisingly, the kids went wild.