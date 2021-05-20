Leah Remini 'In Tears' After Admission to NYU

Leah Remini is heading to NYU -- and she couldn't be more excited. The actress shared on Instagram on Thursday that she was "in tears" after receiving an acceptance letter into an associate's program in liberal arts at New York University.

"I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her letter. "For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn’t value an education, this is a very big day for me."

"This didn’t come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology," Remini continued. "It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age.... I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life. I am ready to do the work and honestly, I’m scared sh*tless! And I am excited to start on my journey. It’s just never too late is it?"

The 50-year-old actress concluded by thanking NYU for "believing" in her, as well as her friend John, who is part of the tutoring organization Innovative Education Solutions.

"You are an amazing man and anyone needing someone to cheer them on, to walk them through this (sometimes) intimidating process, who are scared to take this first step, should choose you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #goafteryourdreams #dreambig," she shared.

Fans and celeb friends expressed their support for Remini in the comments, praising her for following her dreams and not giving up.

