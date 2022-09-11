Lea Michele Tests Positive for COVID-19 and Will Miss 10 Days of 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele will officially be out of Funny Girl -- for 10 days -- after testing positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, the 36-year-old shared the message with her fans via her Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID,” she wrote.

“In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out.”

Michele added, “We are almost on the other side of this and doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet. This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back – you better get ready. See you soon.”

Michele’s message comes a day after she shared that she had an "inconclusive test result” and that she was experiencing symptoms of COVID.

"I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of Covid and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform today’s shows," she wrote on Instagram.

"I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow’s performance soon. Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny – as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense Covid outbreak in our theater."

In her absence, Julie Benko, the understudy, will play the role of Fanny Brice.